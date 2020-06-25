First-time jobless claims in Oklahoma last week fell nearly 42% from totals the prior week, though filings still continue at historic levels.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 49,208 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims during the week ending Saturday.
The total is 35,571 fewer than the Labor Department says filed during the week ending June 13, when 84,779 filed first-time claims, according to adjusted figures contained in its weekly report.
Initial claims for the week ending June 13 were revised up from the 56,737 first reported for the week.
The revised total for the week ending June 13 put Oklahoma at No. 1 in the nation for the increased number of claims compared to the prior week.
While initial claims declined for the week ending Saturday, continued claims, or those filed by an out-of-work employee at the end of the work week, increased for the week ending June 13, compared to the prior week.
The Labor Department reported that 178,974 continued claims were filed during the week ending June 13, compared to 173,361 filings the prior week.
For perspective, about 14,000 Oklahoma workers filed continued claims roughly one year ago, a more than 12 fold increase from June 2019 to June 2020.
In all, about 760,000 initial claims for unemployment have been filed in Oklahoma during the past 14 weeks, dating back to when COVID-19 began to turn up here.
Meanwhile, first-time applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal relief program for out-of-work contract and self-employed workers, increased from 1,339 claims to 1,445 claims in the state.
Nationally, more than 1.4 million workers filed first time claims last week, a slight decrease from the prior week filings.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, which operates the state unemployment insurance program, has been criticized for its clunky claims website, calls for help going unreturned and the ability for scammers to file fake claims on behalf of real workers.
The agency announced this week that it had completed a redesign of the claims website, now located at https://oesc.ok.gov.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and federal authorities are investigating the fraudulent claims, but to date no charges have been announced.