Weekly first-time jobless claims in Oklahoma continued their slow decline from historic levels reached earlier this month as the effects of shutting down the economy to fight COVID-19 forced thousands of workers out of work.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that initial unemployment insurance compensation claims totaled 40,297 for the week ending Saturday, a 26% decline from the prior week.
This marks the second consecutive week that first-time claims for the week declined.
“The toll on our state’s economy from the energy crisis and COVID-19 related business closures are reflected in the tremendous number of Oklahomans seeking unemployment assistance,” said OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson. “While businesses look toward a phased-in reopening of our state, we’re now focused on both connecting claimants with the relief they need and helping them re-enter the job market.”
Since the week ending March 21, the state has seen 224,982 initial claims filed during the five-week period.
That’s 50,000 more initial claims that the state saw in 2018 and 2019, combined.
The state typically processes 1,500 to 2,000 initial claims each week.
The record number of first-time claims filed during a seven-day period is 60,534, set during the week ending April 4.
The pre-COVID-19 state record for initial unemployment claims was set in January 1991 when 9,778 claims were filed.
The numbers released Thursday by the Labor Department include an upward revision of prior week claims total from 48,977 to 54,481, making it still the second-highest weekly total.
The surge in first-time unemployment claims swamped the state claims office, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, forcing many to wait hours on the telephone help line and others to face an out-dated, clogged online filing system.
Last week, the OESC said it had identified over 1,200 false claims for unemployment insurance as scammers try to take advantage of an overwhelmed system to file fake claims.
Since the first of the month, the OESC has hired hundreds of new claims takers and transferred others from other state offices.
The OESC said in a release that many employers are looking for employees right now at https://okjobmatch.com.
The OESC said it will begin issuing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance next week to individuals who don’t qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits
“Independent contractors, gig workers and other self-employed individuals eligible for PUA will have applications processed within a few days,” Roberson said. “We’re making the final changes to our platform to begin issuing PUA relief for COVID-19 related job loss and business closure. We’ve made it easier for these applicants by permitting them to apply for this relief directly.”
Previously, an individual had to first be denied eligibility for regular unemployment benefits before applying for the pandemic unemployment benefit. PUA applicants should go to https://ui.ok.gov and pre-apply. These applicants will already be in the pipeline when the agency begins processing these additional claims next week.
If a PUA eligible claimant goes back to work as the state reopens, they will still receive backdated unemployment benefits to when their COVID-19 related job loss or business closure occurred, according to the OESC.
If a claimant returns to work full-time, they should keep their unemployment claim open with OESC and not certify a weekly claim. If they return part-time, a claimant may continue to certify their weekly claim and must report all gross earnings for the week to potentially receive a partial benefit. Eligibility for continued benefits is determined on the circumstances of each individual claimant.
