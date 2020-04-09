Out-of-work Oklahomans set another unwanted record last week in initial unemployment claims with 51,124 seeking benefits for the first time, eclipsing the prior week record by 7%.
The record number means state workers sought unemployment insurance relief for the first time last week at an average rate of five claims every minute.
Initial jobless claims in Oklahoma have set records for the past three consecutive weeks as the economy skidded to a halt due to measures imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19, coupled with falling energy prices.
Previously, the record number of unemployment insurance claims filed in one week occurred during January 1991, when 9,778 claims were logged.
The number of initial claims filed in Oklahoma in the past three weeks is 124,686.
Prior to mid-March, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission typically processed 1,500 to 2,000 claims per week.
“Oklahomans are seeking relief for their families in the wake of incomparable business closures and job losses,” said Robin Roberson, executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, in a statement. “We have dramatically ramped up the number of employees available to assist callers.
“Our agency website is undergoing a significant transformation to improve the user-experience and simplify the claims filing process."
The strain from the number of claims filed has pushed the jobless benefit system in Oklahoma and other states to the brink. In Oklahoma benefit seekers have been greeted with hourslong waits for telephone assistance and occasional outages at the website meant to shoulder most of the claims.
In perhaps one glimmer of hope, the week-to-week increase in initial claims slowed from 85% for the week ending March 28 to a 7% increase in the week ending last Saturday.
Roberson said the U.S. Department of Labor is finalizing its guidance to states on funds made available through the CARES Act for nontraditional workers, Roberson said.
“We’re optimistic these funds will be available in the next week," Roberson said. "CARES funds will be backdated to March 30, to assist gig workers, independent contractors, and other self-employed individuals seeking relief.”
Roberson said Wednesday the unofficial unemployment rate in the state was 11.5%. The jobless rate in Oklahoma in February, the month with the latest official number, was 3%.
The OESC will host a virtual town hall for an estimated 50,000 claimants and the general public at 1 p.m. Friday to offer advice and field questions about the claim process.
For help with filing a weekly claim, call the unemployment claims Interactive Voice Response system at 405-525-1500 or 1-800-555-1554.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled 6,606,000, a decrease of 261,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 6,867,000. This marks the second highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of this series, according to the OESC.
