The state has paid out $138 million in unemployment insurance claims so far in April as weekly first-time claims appear to have peaked for the time being.
The $138,083,860 disbursed by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission through Wednesday compares to $33,544,251 paid out in all of March, when first-time claims began to increase to historic levels.
First-time jobless claims declined last week in Oklahoma for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began affecting the economy in mid-March.
An estimated 48,977 filed initial claims last week, a 19% decline from the prior week when 60,534 filed for unemployment insurance, according to revised figures released Thursday from the U.S. Department of Labor.
From the week ending March 21 through Saturday, 179,181 Oklahomans have filed first-time claims. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the state typically processed 1,500 to 2,000 initial unemployment insurance claims each week.
The pre-COVID-19 state record for initial unemployment claims was set in January 1991 when 9,778 claims were filed in one week.
“Our numbers for last week are still extraordinarily high as additional employers cut staff and implemented layoffs to adjust to this dramatic downturn in the economy,” said OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson. “As an agency responsible for connecting displaced workers with unemployment benefits, we continue to make tremendous strides is disbursing funds to provide relief.”
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled 5,245,000, a decrease of 1,370,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 6,615,000, according to the OESC. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate for the country was 8.2% for the week ending April 4, up 3.1% and the highest seasonally adjusted rate since the previous high of 7.0% in May 1975.
In Oklahoma, the less volatile initial claims four-week moving average climbed 11,785 to 44,975 for the week ending 4/11/2020, according to the OESC.
Unemployment claims in Oklahoma
