Food On The Move Food is mobilizing, alongside The Tulsa Sheriff’s Foundation, to administer a new Drop-Off and Drive-Through (D&D) program.
The program offers delivery of fresh produce, groceries and prepared meals by local restaurants, implemented in a format that reflects CDC social distancing guidelines. Key partners include the Bama Companies, Cherokee Nation, Community Food Bank Of Eastern Oklahoma, Go Fresh and Tulsa Dream Center and other local restaurants, non-profits and volunteers.
The project is designed to serve people living in the food deserts of North Tulsa with essential food items while also providing support for small businesses. The mobile food initiative’s initial goal is to serve at least 10,000 people a week beginning Friday.
“At a time of crisis we are all reminded how important things like groceries, produce and meals for our families really are,” Food On The Move founder Taylor Hanson said in a statement. “Our mission is to continue to serve those living within food deserts where groceries are not available and provide for the increased need safely. We’re honored to work alongside great partners that are helping make that possible in uncertain times.”
The program will provide a prepared meal for five, plus groceries and essentials for a family for five days at a time. Drive-Through and Drop-Off locations will all adhere to public safety guidelines, limiting physical contact between the team and community members.
The project launches from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Tulsa Dream Center, 200 W. 46th St. N. Other locations and times for next week will be announced online through FoodonthemoveOK.com and social media.