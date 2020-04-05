BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
20-054831 — FEMA Storm Shelter, 750 W. 21st St., new, $450,000.
19-034296 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $2,182,166.88.
19-034297 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $2,182,166.88.
19-034295 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $2,182,166.88.
19-034294 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $447,958.64.
20-056140 — Serenity Salon-Crestwood Retail 2, 6305 E. 120th Court, alteration, $50,000.
20-054588 — Hollywood Feed, 10035 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $50,000.
20-056523 — IRS Officials, 8023 E. 63rd Place, alteration, $700,000.
20-056622 — Warren Clinic Family Medicine, 6585 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $621,000.
20-056767 — Jubel, LLC, 8185 E. 46th St., alteration, $60,000.
20-055381 — Walmart, 2019 E. 81st St., alteration, $86,000.
19-050554 — ONEGas Training Center, 5750 E. 15th St., new $3,800,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed March 30
20-10553-R — Angela R. Scraper, 7802 N. 132 East Court, Owasso, assets: $67,411, liabilities: $598,456.24, attorney: Heidi Shaddix, chapter 7.
20-10554-M — Black Oak Distribution, LLC, 3416 W. Delmar St., Broken Arrow, assets: $130,107.49, liabilities: $1,403,770.33, attorney: Charles J. Kania, chapter 7.
20-10558-M — Dante Louis DeCecco, P.O. Box 458, Dewey, attorney: assets: NA, liabilities: NA, Michael S. Jones, chapter 11.