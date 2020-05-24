BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-057351 — Adjuvants Unlimited, LLC, 3507 W. Fifth St., foundation only, $600,000.
20-058986 — Southern Cross Center, 6702 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $55,650.
20-053708 — Life Senior Services, 5950 E. 31st. St., alteration, $500,000.
19-038408 — Aaron’s Auto Sales, 8948 E. 11th St., new, $521,940.
20-057454 — Addison Creek Pool House, 6305 E. 127th St., new, $398,121.97.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.