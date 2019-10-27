BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-042052 — Amazing Lash Studio, 10035 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $195,000
19-044281 — Bank of America, 15 W. Sixth St., alteration, $100,000
19-040681 — Allstate, 8023 E. 63rd Place, alteration-priority, $100,000
19-037283 — Patrick Henry Elementary School, addition, $1,500,000
19-038639 — Boot Barn, 3220 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $250,000
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Oct. 15
19-12128-M — David and Sarah Kearnes, 19605 E. 49th Place, Broken Arrow, assets: $464,050.64, liabilities: $1,044,173.69, attorney, A. Craig Abrahamson, Chapter 7.