BUILDING PERMITS

(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)

19-042052 — Amazing Lash Studio, 10035 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $195,000

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

19-044281 — Bank of America, 15 W. Sixth St., alteration, $100,000

19-040681 — Allstate, 8023 E. 63rd Place, alteration-priority, $100,000

19-037283 — Patrick Henry Elementary School, addition, $1,500,000

19-038639 — Boot Barn, 3220 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $250,000

BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES

(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)

Filed Oct. 15

19-12128-M — David and Sarah Kearnes, 19605 E. 49th Place, Broken Arrow, assets: $464,050.64, liabilities: $1,044,173.69, attorney, A. Craig Abrahamson, Chapter 7.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags