BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
19-047963 — 114 N. Boston, 114 N. Boston Ave., alteration, $200,000.
20-058693 — Airpark, 11605 E. 27th St. North, alteration, $100,000.
20-053676 — Nellis Family Dentistry, 9314 S. Delaware Ave., accessory structure, $750,000.
20-054502 — Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 E. 21st St., alteration, $50,000.
20-058182 — Premium Cannabis Plug, LLC, 5264 N. Peoria Ave., alteration, $250,000.
20-054470 — Jenks East Elementary Building D, 8925 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $350,000.
20-054474 — Jenks East Elementary Building F, 8925 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $100,000.
20-058725 — Gypswy Industries, 6525 E. 40th St., alteration, $725,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed April 14
20-10632-M — Joseph Lee Kerschen, 9345 N. 145th East Ave., Owasso, assets: $460,342.62, liabilities: $554,149, attorney: Brian W. Huckabee, chapter 7.
Filed April 16
20-10651-R — Claude Daniel Pentecost, 4630 S. Columbia Ave., assets: $570,066, liabilities: $6,281,703.72, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.