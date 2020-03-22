BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
20-054380 — White Rabbit Medicinals, 916 W. 23rd St., alteration, $50,000.
20-053566 — Adventure Avenue, 8150 S. Harvard Ave., alternation, $200,000.
19-046890 — Vinyard Office 3, 7812 E. 108th St. S., new, $1,764,444.00.
20-053705 — Saint Francis Cancer Center, 11212 E. 48th St. S., addition, $300,985.40.
19-046241 — Bass Insurance Agency, 8920 S. Delaware Ave., new, $802,020.00.
20-055444 — R.O.L.E., 3306 Charles Page Blvd., alteration, $75,000.
20-053678 — Hand and Stone, 7323 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $280,000.
19-034280 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $2,095,984.80.
19-048555 — Panda Express, 4106 S. Garnett Road, new, $312,020.62.
20-052930 — Taco Bell, 3118 E. 11th St., alteration, $175,000.
20-053051 — Tulsa Honor Academy, 1421 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $2,800,000.
19-049584 — CityPlex Towers, 2488 E. 81st St., alteration, $2,187,537.
20-055735 — ONEOK, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $217,000.
20-052094 — Davenport Lofts, 405 N. Main St., alteration, $2,900,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.