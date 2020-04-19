BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
20-053776 — Midtown Tulsa Pediatric Group, 1724 S. Harvard Ave., alteration $600,000.
20-056872 — First Place Tower, 410 S. Boston Ave., alteration-priority, $110,000.
20-054804 — PLNK, 1326 E. 35th St., alteration $105,000.
20-057185 — Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration-priority, $475,000.
20-052832 — Elgin Apartments, 1214 S. Elgin Ave., addition, $564,468.
20-054583 — Vast Bank and HummingBird, 110 N. Elgin Ave., alteration, $350,000.
20-054190 — TA Lorton, 553 S. Zunis Ave., alteration, $500,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.