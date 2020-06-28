BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
19-046566 — River Trail Animal Hospital and Pet Lodge, 4248 S. Peoria Ave., new, $1,693,999.91.
20-052445 — Freedom Wash, 8181 S. Yale Ave., new, $410,000.
20-062572 — Flintco, LLC, 110 N. Boston Ave., alteration, $75,000.
20-061737 — Mammatus, 950 N. Atlanta Ave., alteration, $75,000.
20-061393 — Eugene Apartments, 150 E. 21st St., alteration, $350,000.
20-063739 — First Baptist Church, 913 S. Boulder Ave., repair, $125,000.
20-060272 — Marlee Office Building, 7810 E. 108th St., new, $647,631.15.
20-051674 — Rt. 66 Village Train Depot, 3770 Southwest Blvd., new, $2,500,000.
20-056120 — Costco Wholesale, 10220 S. Memorial Drive, alteration $370,600.
20-061125 — Gateway Mortgage, 1717 N. Peoria Ave., alteration, $58,000.
20-062894 — Beltone, 10126 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $100,000.
20-060819 — Edward Jones, 8006 S. 101st East Ave., alteration-priority, $55,000.
20-056836 — YMCA, 5400 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $1,500,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.