BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-041303 — Caravan, 7901 E. 41st St., alteration, $50,000.
19-046905 — Dr. Nes Hargett, DDS, 4515 E. 91st St., alteration, $250,000.
19-044568 — DPM Self Storage, 119 W. 1st St., alteration, $3,000,000.
19-047722 — Bank of Amerca Building, 15 W. 6th St., alteration-priority, $110,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.