BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-059396 — Molcajetes, 1125 S. Garnett Road, alteration, $80,000.
20-061213 — Nathan Hale High School, 6960 E. 21st St., alteration, $250,000.
20-055151 — Floor & Decor, 10303 E. 71st St., alteration $1,600,000.
20-063379 — Burger Street, 2107 S. Harvard Ave., repair, $192,000.
19-041632 — Vagabonds, Inc., RV Park, 123 S. Gilcrease Museum Road, alteration, $50,000.
20-056401 — Bank of America, 15 W. Sixth St., alteration-priority, $100,000.
19-045895 — Summit ESP Haliburton, 3701 S. Maybelle Ave., alteration, $118,400.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
20-10989-M — David Christopher Bonds, 11716 S. Umber St., Jenks, assets: $314.235.35, liabilities: $1,978,476.88, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.
20-10991-M — Tyler Daniel Booth, 11006 S. 87th East Ave., assets: $90,500, liabilities: $541,010.72, attorney: Mark R. Robinson, chapter 7.