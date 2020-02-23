BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-043302 — Tulsa Fire Department, 1760 W. Newblock Park Drive North, headquarters, alteration, $693,000.
19-031817 — Beta E52, 12520 E. 52nd St., new, $1,328,071.30.
20-051873 — Space Center, 6825 E. 38th St., stand-alone building, inside alteration, $350,000.
19-050835 — Green Country Interiors, 11385 E. 60th Place, alteration, $700,000.
20-054375 — Darlington Oaks, 4801 S. Braden Ave., repair, $60,000.
20-051491 — Ana Building, 2865 E. Skelly Drive, alteration, $98,000.
19-041208 — Queenie’s, 1816 S. Utica Square, addition, $400,000.
19-050811 — Gardner Denver, 4747 S. 83rd Ave. E., addition, $102,336.
20-052093 — Pelton, 9708 Riverside Parkway, alteration, $54,244.
19-051221 — Drybar, 1520 E. 15th St., alteration, $300,000.
19-047110 — Herbal Junction, 7498 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $175,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Feb. 11
20-10220-M — F.A.M. Construction, 8130 S. Pittsburg Ave., assets: $0, liabilities: $145,967.15, attorney: Richard Chapman, Chapter 7.