BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-046149 — F&CS Legacy Plaza West Tower, 5310 E. 31st St., alteration, $7,200,000.
19-044347 — A.B Jewell Water Treatment, 18707 E. 21st St., accessory structure $317,153.
19-043839 — Holberton, 15 N. Cheyenne Ave., alteration, $400,000.
19-047651 — Hero Dental Vision Practice, 11331 E. 31st St., alteration, $1,700,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Dec. 7
19-12489-M — Worth It, LLC., 9037 E. 63rd St., assets: $21,666, liabilities: $125,000, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.