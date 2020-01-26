BUILDING PERMITS

(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)

19-048668 — Inter-Chem/Southbridge Office Park, 1887 E. 71st St., alteration, $300,000.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

20-051437 — Oklahoma Fidelity Bank, 624 S. Boston Ave., alteration-priority, $300,000.

19-050405 — Spears & Associates, 4809 E. 89th St., alteration, $200,000.

19-048450 — Envision Imaging, 6757 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $316,000.

19-049206 — Shady Keys Bar, 111 S. Detroit Ave., alteration, $250,000.

20-051289 — McAfee & Taft, Williams Tower II, 12 Floor, 2 W. 2nd St., alteration, $131,022.

19-047594 — Exotic Collectibles, 1136 S. Norwood Ave., new, $168,888.

19-050392 — Arvest, 525 S. Main St., alteration-priority, $300,000.

19-049204 — High Vibrations, LLC, 9901 E. 47th St., alteration, $50,000.

BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES

(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)

None filed.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags