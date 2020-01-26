BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-048668 — Inter-Chem/Southbridge Office Park, 1887 E. 71st St., alteration, $300,000.
20-051437 — Oklahoma Fidelity Bank, 624 S. Boston Ave., alteration-priority, $300,000.
19-050405 — Spears & Associates, 4809 E. 89th St., alteration, $200,000.
19-048450 — Envision Imaging, 6757 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $316,000.
19-049206 — Shady Keys Bar, 111 S. Detroit Ave., alteration, $250,000.
20-051289 — McAfee & Taft, Williams Tower II, 12 Floor, 2 W. 2nd St., alteration, $131,022.
19-047594 — Exotic Collectibles, 1136 S. Norwood Ave., new, $168,888.
19-050392 — Arvest, 525 S. Main St., alteration-priority, $300,000.
19-049204 — High Vibrations, LLC, 9901 E. 47th St., alteration, $50,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.