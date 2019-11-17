BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-040043 — Sheridan Express Car Wash, 4528 S. Sheridan Road, new, $1,393,405.82.
19-030415 — South Tulsa Skilled Nursing Facility, 8720 S. 101st East Ave., new $15,535,240.
19-044007 — Institute of Emerging Technologies, 6565 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $127,466.
19-046420 — Hero Practice, 602 S. Utica Ave., alteration-priority, $120,000.
19-044073 — Bank of America, 15 W. Sixth St., alteration, $150,000.
19-029117 — Raising Cane’s #488 Tulsa, 1019 W. 71st St., new, $1,500,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.