BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-046270 — Slim Chickens, 11012 E. 81st St., new, $875,000.
19-047736 — Autozone, 6910 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $320,000.
19-049355 — Southwood Baptist Church, 4020 S. 102nd Ave., alteration-priority, $50,000.
19-047588 — Blue Water Aeroponics, 6410 E. Archer St., alteration, $600,000.
19-048648 — Tulsa Tech, 801 E. 91st St., alteration, $130,000.
19-044286 — Cannabis Cultivation Process Center, 1625 E. Easton St., alteration, $100,000.
19-047017 — Reliance Oilfield Services, 2 W. 2nd St., alteration-priority, $125,000.
19-048996 — QuikTrip, 10738 E. 61st St., alteration, $80,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.
