BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-042983 — Lewis Weeks Tower, 125 W. 15th St., alteration-priority, $535,000.
19-034347 — OpenLink, 320 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $350,000.
19-034362 — Winchester Park Pool, 8734 S. Phoenix Ave., new, $80,000.
19-024834 — Dive Site, 8540 E. 41st St., alteration, $150,000.
19-047951 — Wendy’s (#9477), 8009 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $180,000.
19-047952 — Wendy’s (#8723), 11032 E. 71st St., alteration, $180,000,
19-047148 — N/A, 5046 N. Peoria Ave., alteration, $70,000.
19-033796 — Estates at the River, pool house, 12325 S. Granite Ave., new $183,388.
19-046318 — 11th Street Shoppes, 1401 E. 11th St., alteration, $75,000.
19-047120 — Canada Company Con Serv, 4141 S. 87th East Ave., alteration, $450,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.