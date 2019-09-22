BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-040318 — Oral Roberts University, 2702 E. 81st St., alteration, $50,000.
19-038417 — Chuck E. Cheese, 7108 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $284,968.
19-040313 — South 68th LLC, 4235 S. 68th East Ave., alteration-priority, $102,000.
19-032777 — Ruhl Commercial Building, 9140 S. Braden Ave., new, $1,730,491.
19-040862 — Lennie’s Bar & Grill, 3324 E. 51st St., alteration-priority, $59,000.
19-030368 — Kai Restaurant, 201 W. Fifth St., alteration, $175,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.