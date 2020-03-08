BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
20-052431 — Cityscape Home Mortgage, 1115 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $160,000.
20-052889 — Skyline Veterinary Clinic, 2 N. Elgin Ave., alteration, $350,000.
19-023569 — State Farm McCall Office, 8806 S. Yale Ave., new, $972,716.59.
20-051680 — Center-1, 3514 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $86,726.
20-051579 — Byers Creative Tenant Build-Out, 7308 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $300,000.
19-048345 — River West, 750 W. 21st St., new multifamily, $1,400,000.
19-048352 — River West, 755 W. 21st St., new multifamily, $1,400,000.
19-048350 — River West, 755 W. 21st St., new multifamily, $1,400,000.
19-048343 — River West, 750 W. 21st St., new multifamily, $1,400,000.
20-052576 — Vicky J’s Sweets and Treats, 3220 E. 21st St., alteration, $50,000.
20-052233 — Numbered Car Company, 1132 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $150,000.
20-051949 — Hungry Howie’s, 1669 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $150,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Feb. 22
20-10283-R — Jerry Dellano Boysel, 702 W. 20th St. South, Claremore, assets: $164,761, liabilities: $858,147.37, attorney: Ron D. Brown, Chapter 7.