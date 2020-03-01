BUILDING PERMITS

(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)

19-049916-2019 — The Summit Club, 15 W. Sixth, alteration, $3,000,000.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

19-051048 — Truskett Law Center, 2921 E. 91st St., alteration, $200,000.

19-050855 — Holy Family Cathedral, 122 W. Eighth St., addition, $2,163,730.00.

20-052063 — 111 Greenwood, 111 S. Greenwood Ave., alteration, $80,000.

19-028981 — Champion Concrete, 13712 E. Pine St., accessory structure $200,000.

20-052317 — Scoreboard, 2636 E. 61st St., accessory structure, $70,700.

19-050753 — Grace Lutheran Church, 2331 E. Fifth Place, alteration, $190,000.

20-051782 — F45, 4 N. Elgin Ave., alteration $225,000.

20-052152 — Cox Retail Store, 11811 E. 51st St., alteration, $110,000.

20-053888 — ONEOK, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $875,000.

19-051129 — Shoe Show, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $222,512.

19-044485 — Oklahoma Methodist Manor, 4134 E. 31st, new $4,500,000.

20-052038 — Cycle-Bar, 1515 E. 15th St., alteration, $50,000.

BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES

(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)

Not available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags