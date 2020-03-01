BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-049916-2019 — The Summit Club, 15 W. Sixth, alteration, $3,000,000.
19-051048 — Truskett Law Center, 2921 E. 91st St., alteration, $200,000.
19-050855 — Holy Family Cathedral, 122 W. Eighth St., addition, $2,163,730.00.
20-052063 — 111 Greenwood, 111 S. Greenwood Ave., alteration, $80,000.
19-028981 — Champion Concrete, 13712 E. Pine St., accessory structure $200,000.
20-052317 — Scoreboard, 2636 E. 61st St., accessory structure, $70,700.
19-050753 — Grace Lutheran Church, 2331 E. Fifth Place, alteration, $190,000.
20-051782 — F45, 4 N. Elgin Ave., alteration $225,000.
20-052152 — Cox Retail Store, 11811 E. 51st St., alteration, $110,000.
20-053888 — ONEOK, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $875,000.
19-051129 — Shoe Show, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $222,512.
19-044485 — Oklahoma Methodist Manor, 4134 E. 31st, new $4,500,000.
20-052038 — Cycle-Bar, 1515 E. 15th St., alteration, $50,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Not available.