BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-050829 — Veldy’s Artisan Cheese and Wine, 2439 E. 11th St., alteration, $135,000.
19-030782 — The Brook, 3403 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $100,000.
19-050594 — Apple Barrel Cafe, 708 W. 23rd St., alteration, $85,000.
20-053401 — How Foundation Thrift Store, 2325 E. 71st St., repair, $600,000.
19-047536 — NKO Processing, LLC: Charles Page Grow, 3313 Charles Page Blvd., addition, $50,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.