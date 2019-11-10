BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-043919 — Incredibuds, 4110 S. 72nd East Ave., alteration, $100,000.
19-045644 — Precision Equity/Old Village Shopping Center, 10125 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $129,480.
19-042427 — Hudson Group, 7777 E. Apache St., alteration, $289,106.
19-041198 — OneMain Financial, 1631 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $60,000.
19-035890 — Flying Burger & Seafood, 312 W. 71st St., $573,204.44.
19-041820 — Davis Tower, 1924 S. Utica Ave., alteration, $155,000.
19-044292 — P.F. Chang’s, 1978 S. Utica Square, alteration, $95,000.
19-037594 — Adams Building, 403 S. Cheyenne Ave., alteration, $150,000.
19-046600 — City of Tulsa Reed Park, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., repair, $105,000.
19-041852 — The GOAT, 222 S. Kenosha Ave., alteration $250,000.
19-045578 — DGX Tulsa, 522 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $390,300.
19-044089 — Bank of Oklahoma Technology Center, 6242 E. 41st St., alteration, $100,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Oct. 31
19-12255-R — Gwendolyn Gibson, 4310 S. Tamarack Ave., Broken Arrow, assets: $235,053.33, liabilities: $394,183.42, attorney Greggory T. Colpitts, Chapter 7.
19-12269-R — Terry Lee Brown, P.O. Box 128, Ketchum, assets: $17,220, liabilities: $1,751,692.44, attorney: Mark R. Robinson, Chapter 7.
19-12277-R — Markus M. Engelke, 11911 S. Kingston Ave., assets: $1,071,434.13, liabilities: $2,895,823.70, attorney: Greggory T. Colpitts, Chapter 7.