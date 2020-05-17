BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-059888 — Harvard Square Shopping Center, 4123 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $60,000.
20-059641 — Ambassador Hotel, 1324 S. Main St., accessory structure, $70,026.95.
20-058610 — Tulsa G.W. Properties — Canna Cabana, 9749 E. 54th St., alteration, $165,200.
20-051280 — Solos Extract Company, 5555 E. 104th St., alteration, $350,000.
20-056660 — Project 12, 5933 E. 12th St., alteration, $75,000.
20-053927 — Metropolitan Event Center, 6934 E. 11th St., alteration, $65,000.
20-059960 — Seed Cannabis Co. 3, 1430 E. 71st St., alteration, $300,000.
20-057954 — Oklahoma Methodist Manor Maintenance Building, 4134 E. 31st St., new, $743,938.48.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.