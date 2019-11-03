BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-042648 — Row House, 4820 E. 61st St., alteration, $75,000.
19-031965 — Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless, 415 W. Archer St., addition, $7,000,000.
19-043454 — Costco Wholesale, 10220 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $118,570.
19-044889 — Bank 7, 1515 E. 71st St., alteration, $493,074.
19-039602 — City of Tulsa Whiteside Park, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave., accessory structure, $788,494.
19-024473 — Herron Spa, 9168 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $50,000.
19-044024 — NKO Property Holding, LLC, 3313 W. Charles Page Blvd., alteration, $120,000.
19-045384 — Merrick, 110 S. Hartford Ave., alteration-priority, $180,000.
19-029456 — Ludger’s Retail Building, 6545 E. 91st St., new, $576,786.05.
19-042516 — McDonald’s, 8952 S. Memorial Dr., alteration, $305,000.
19-044594 — Corporate Woods, 4500 S. 129th East Ave., alteration, $80,000.
19-043294 — Tulsa Fire Department, Station No. 5, 102 E. 18th St., alteration, $143,900.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Oct. 22
19-12182-R — Michelle Christi Petty, 2213 W. Xyler St., assets: $41,955.26, liabilities: $998,165.26, attorney, Ron D. Brown, Chapter 7.
19-12212-R — Sam Azarian, 509 S. Scraper, Vinita, assets: $91,427.70, liabilities: $713,685.12, attorney, Ron D. Brown, Chapter 7.
19-12215-R — Joshua Dale Crouch, 1112 Robin Road, Claremore, assets: $149,766, liabilities: $253,502.62, attorney, Ron D. Brown, Chapter 7.
19-12216-M — James Arthur Brumbaugh III, 2101 E. Omaha St., Broken Arrow, assets: $180,196, liabilities: $325,624.08, attorney, Ron D. Brown, Chapter 7.