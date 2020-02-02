BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-045407 — Greenhouse #1, 3110 E. 51st St. North, new, $124,280.
19-044796 — Blue Dome Market, 114 S. Detroit Ave., addition, $563,485.88.
19-049771 — One Warren Place, 6100 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $100,000.
20-051494 — Jackie Cooper Imports, 9393 S. Memorial Drive, addition, $250,000.
19-049673 — IMMI, 3621 N. Mingo Road, $2,369,000.
19-049908 — Southwest Trailer, 550 N. Memorial Drive, alteration, $650,000.
19-033950 — Main Park Plaza, 410 S. Main St., alteration, $1,000,000.
19-050197 — Oklahoma State University Medical Center, 744 W. Ninth St., alteration $296,600.
19-048725 — Waldos Chicken & Beer, LLC, 4923 E. 71st St., alteration-priority, $250,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.