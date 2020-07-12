Building permits
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-060667 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $874,400.
19-048951 — Natural Evolution, Inc., 5717 E. 13th St., addition, $333,970.
20-063307 — Just Kids, 3516 E. 31st St., alteration, $275,000.
20-055592 — H&M Hennes & Mauritz Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Dr., alteration, $900,000.
20-063515 — 21 N. Greenwood, 21 N. Greenwood Ave., foundation only, $17,217,556.54.
20-062076 — Bija Resources, 1247 N. Garnett Road, alteration, $60,000.
19-045252 — Domino’s Pizza, 8611 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $450,000.
20-057875 — Saint Francis Children’s Hospital Pharmacy, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $500,000.
20-054706 — Saba Building, 2417 E. Seventh St., alteration, $100,000.
19-021720 — Christ The Redeemer, 2550 E. 71st St., addition, $4,500,000.
20-063041 — Indo Farms, 5454 S. 103rd Ave., alteration, $262,000.
Business bankruptcies
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.