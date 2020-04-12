BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
20-054979 — FCZ Building Gunboat Park, 415 E.. 12th St., alteration $500,000.
19-050982 — Summit ESP, 3701 S. Maybelle Ave. West, addition, $257,554.20.
19-044487 — Oklahoma Methodist Manor Memory Care Assisted Living, 4134 E. 31st St., $3,035,596.76.
19-045729 — The Engine Room, 316 E.. 11th St., alteration $500,000.
20-054793 — CityPlex Towers, 2488 E.. 81st St., alteration, $250,000.
20-054986 — Tulsa Federal Credit Union, 3516 E. 31st St., alteration, $240,000.
20-053592 — Nickel Creek, 1531 W. 81st St., alteration, $75,000.
20-057519 — McDonald’s, 5819 S. 49th Ave. West, alteration, $305,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.