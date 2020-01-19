BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
2019-048679 — Siegfried Tower, 1923 S. Utica Ave., alteration, $203,752.
2019-047136 — Wallace Engineering, 123 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., alteration, $90,000.
2019-048254 — Saint Francis Hospital, 10501 E 91st St., alteration, $413,600.
2019-048605 — Kush Crops, Inc., 9513 E. 55th St., alteration, $50,000.
2019-048644 — McDonald’s, 1216 E. 15th St., alteration, $60,000.
2019-042137 — Charles Schwab, 2005 E. 21st St., alteration, $570,000.
2019-047568 — Jackie Cooper Imports, 9393 S. Memorial Drive, addition, $405,000.
2019-048789 — Summit ESP, 3762 S. Jackson Ave., alteration $149,000.
2019-049272 — Wendy’s, 1403 E. 71st St., alteration, $250,000.
2019-041582 — Legacy Plaza West Tower, 5310 E. 31st St., alteration, $6,700,000.
2019-044099 — 415 W. 12th St., alteration, $119,807.
2019-043511 — Dr. Shannon Ortho/TFCU Midtown, 3516 E. 31st St., alteration, $220,000.
2020-051539 — McDonalds Office Space, 2237 N. Harvard Ave., repair, $250,000.
2019-047402 — The Inviting Place, 3215 E. 21st St., alteration, $250,000.
2019-041228 — Skechers, 5348 E. Skelly Drive, alteration, $80,000.
2019-046280 — Amazon, 4040 N. 125th East Ave., alteration-priority, $64,889,303.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.
