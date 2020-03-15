BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
20-055213 — Jubel LLC, 7450 E. 46th Place, alteration, $95,000.
19-034271 — Crown Village Clubhouse, 13818 E. 51st St., new $489,892.70.
20-053643 — Dawson Road Project, 2535 Dawson Road, alteration, $75,000.
20-053863 — McDonald’s, 7105 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $305,000.
19-034276 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $2,905,262.82.
19-034290 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $447,958.64.
20-052747 — Walmart, 10938 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $1,000,000.
20-053861 — ISTI Plant Services, 7050 S. Yale Ave., addition, $157,699.17.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.