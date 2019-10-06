BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-039871 — Bill Knight Lincoln Volvo, 4111 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $936,338.
19-037310 — Tulsa Hills Building C, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $250,000.
19-038819 — Oklahoma Export Crafting, 28 N. Hudson Ave., new, $114,720.00.
19-031214 — Carletti Dentistry, 2808 E. 101st St., alteration, $600,000.
19-041025 — McDonald’s, 9525 E. 71st St., alteration, $305,000.
19-041508 — KRVS Jones Airport, 8670 S. Airport Way, addition $100,000.
19-035465 — CNB Marshall Property, 10838 E. Marshall St., alteration, $109,000.
19-036748 — Bath & Body Works/Tulsa Hills Shopping Center, 7409 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $175,000.
19-030428 — Hillcrest Medical Center, 1120 S. Utica Ave., alteration, $1,700,000.
19-027950 — Covenant Family Church, 741 E. 36th St., accessory structure, $63,333.00.
19-041541 — Bank of Oklahoma, 6242 E. 41st St., alteration-priority, $615,000.
19-039450 — Soundpony Loft, 413 N. Main St., alteration, $60,000.
19-039710 — Stovall Entrepreneurship Center, 8138 S. Delaware Ave., alteration-priority, $586,794.16.
19-039720 — Allegiance Title & Escrow LLC, 4521 E. 91st St., alteration, $345,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Sept. 26
19-11990-R — Robert Thomas Long, 4225 S. Dogwood Ave., Broken Arrow, assets: $250.00, liabilities: $246,138.32, attorney: Brian W. Huckabee, Chapter 7.
Filed Sept. 27
19-12002-R — AAA All Pro Services, LLC, 1180 S. 79th East Ave., assets: $119,360.38, liabilities: $312,929.00, attorney: Richard Chapman, Chapter 7.