BUILDING PERMITS
Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.
20-053347 — Starbucks, 10801 E. 31st St., alteration, $270,000.
19-042656 — The Inn at Florence Park, 2714 E.. 15th St., alteration, $390,000.
20-057921 — Ruhl Construction, 9140 S. Braden Ave., alteration, $100,000.
20-057063 — Bell Labs, 1526 N. 75th East Ave., alteration, $750,000.
20-055320 — Alert 360, 6111 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $136,000.
19-044906 — Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors, 11505 E. 43rd St., addition, $3,200,000.
Business bankruptcies
Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.
None filed.