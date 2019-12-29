BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-038431 — Eugene Apartments, 2102 S. Cincinnati Ave., alteration, $200,000.
19-048941 — Richardson Properties, 6060 S. American Plaza St., alteration, $132,000.
19-046792 — Tulsa Southern Hills Marriott, 1902 E. 71st St., alteration, $2,700,000.
19-048491 — Airpark 1, 11610 E. 27th St. N., alteration $260,000.
19-046307 — Hobby Lobby, 8310 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $975,000.
19-048455 — Five Below, 7418 S. Olympia Ave., $300,000.
19-033572 — Epic Charter Schools, 3810 S. 103rd East Ave., alteration, $75,000.
19-045740 — Big Baby Donuts, 3739 E. 11th St., alteration, $200,000.
19-048858 — Wendy’s, 10152 E. 31st. St., alteration, $180,000.
19-043325 — Fat Guys, 3950 S. Hudson Ave., alteration, $85,000.
19-037400 — Station 13, 3924 Charles Page Blvd., alteration, $200,000.
19-037250 — Consumer Affairs Midland Building, 600 E. Fourth St., alteration, $1,500,000.
19-047948 — Oklaflora LLC, 7 N. Harvard Ave., alteration, $200,000.
19-047001 — WPX, 222 N. Detroit Ave., shell building, $11,976,349.44.
19-006249 — St. Joseph Vietnamese Catholic Church, 14905 E. 21st St., new, $3,057,600.
19-046481 — Mr Klean Car Wash, 7877 E. Admiral Place, new, $703,227.16.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.
