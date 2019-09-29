BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-035355 — Group 1 Automotive South Pointe Honda, 7854 E. 91st St., new, $709,329.
19-035639 — Vacant, 1645 E. Eighth St., addition, $75,000.
19-022654 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave. club house, new, $327,355.
19-038427 — Tulsa Team, 2821 W. Charles Page Blvd., alteration, $75,000.
19-039261 — IDO Metro Park, 12727 E. 61st St., alteration, $150,000.
19-041046 — First National Bank, 1717 S. Boulder Ave., alteration-priority, $94,164.
19-040829 — Nuvole, 8007 E. 61st St., alteration, $75,000.
19-035313 — Cintas, 5940 S. 129th East Ave., addition, $59,318.
19-036301 — Dekraai & Associates, 110 N. Elgin Ave., alteration, $108,100.
19-032857 — Quincy Square, 1239 S. Quincy Ave., alteration, $60,000.
18-005674 — QuikTrip, 11920 E. 43rd St., addition, $75,000.
19-040897 — Ute Building, 10757 E. Ute St., alteration-priority, $275,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
19-11969-R — Stephen E. Tarr, 9513 S. Lakewood Ave., assets: $56,058.61, liabilities: $232,278.00, attorney: Tracey Garrison, Chapter 7.
19-11978-R — Raymond Louis Leach, 367895 E. 5500 Road, Terlton, assets: $971,301.00, liabilities: $1,236,291.43, attorney: Ron D. Brown, Chapter 7.