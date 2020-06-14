BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-060638 — QuikTrip, 4970 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $60,000.
20-061902 — Cornerstone, 6100 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority $50,000.
20-058868 — Healing Hands II, 10219 E. 49th St., alteration, $150,000.
20-058407 — USA BMX Headquarters & Arena, 550 N. Lansing Ave., $29,361,438.31.
20-060264 —Kind Love, 515 S. 25th West Ave., alteration, $1,250,000.
20-059552-2020 — The Park Church, 10600 E. 96th St., addition, $65,211.48.
19-041629 — Vagabonds Inc RV Park, 123 S. Gilcrease Museum Road, addition, $127,922.19.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.