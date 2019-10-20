BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-041029-2019 — 21 Street, 8138 E. 21st St., alteration $50,000.
19-035735 — City National Bank, 10712 E 81st St., addition, $2,800,000.
19-040681 — Allstate, 8023 E. 63rd Place, alteration, $100,000.
19-028981 — Champion Concrete, 13712 E. Pine St., accessory structure, $1,083,364.20.
19-034726 — The Shops @ Mother Road, 1102 S. Lewis Ave., addition, $346,698.48.
19-041875 — McDonald’s, 4122 S. Garnett Road, alteration, $305,000.
18-017479 — Bija Resources Complex, 1247 N. Garnett Road, alteration, $60,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Oct. Oct. 8
19-12088-R — Johnathon Lee Shepherd, 15368 E. 91st St. N., Owasso, assets: $245,437, liabilities: $1,080,405.85, attorney: Ron D. Brown, Chapter 7.