BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-043541 — Union High School, 6636 S. Mingo Road, alteration, $1,821,998.
19-046647 — Cobblestone Apartments, 7643 E. 51st St., alteration, $1,500,000.
19-047779 — Steel Tek, 4225 S. Jackson Ave., foundation, $1,773,189.60.
19-043486 — QuikTrip, 10220 E. 31st. St., alteration, $76,000.
19-047547 — Midtown Dermatology Clinic, 2424 E. 21st St., alteration-priority, $100,000.
18-018522 — Will Rogers High School football stadium, 3909 E. Fifth Place, new, $4,000,000.
19-042449 — American Electric Power-mid metro location, 5524 E. 15th St., addition, $1,000,000.
19-044794 — RMO, 5591 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $381,066.
19-046274 — Loft 415, 415 N. Main St., alteration, $95,000.
19-044583 — Pioneer Plaza, 901 N. Elgin Ave., alteration-priority, $300,000.
19-039113 — Cox Business Center, 100 W. Civic Center, alteration, $1,200,000.
19-031181 — The Midland, 600 E. Fourth St., alteration, $500,000.
19-046164 — Advanced Body Scan, 5711 E. 71st St., alteration, $356,586.
19-043908 — Lagom Coffee, 7890 E. 106th Place, alteration, $200,000.
19-045451 — Coldwater Creek, 1722 S. Utica Square, alteration, $200,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Nov. 20
19-12392-M — Christopher Merritt White, 3097 W. 380 Road, Adair, assets: $1,957,957, liabilities: $7,230,290.41, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.