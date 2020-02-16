BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-050348 — Danny Myers, 9230 S. 78th East Ave., alteration, $160,000.
19-043319 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $4 million,
19-050614 — AGA, 4200 E. Skelly Drive, alteration-priority, $287,500.
20-052248 — Burton Hotel Group, 6120 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $55,000.
19-049586 — Shell Conversation, 10801 E. 31st St., alteration, $1 million.
20-052139 — McDonald’s, 1708 E. First St., alteration, $60,000.
20-052684 — Rent One, 11147 E. 31st St., alteration-priority, $50,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.