Building permits
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-059172-2020 — Tulsa Public Schools (Owen Elementary School), 1132 N. Vandalia Ave., addition, $2,000,000.
20-057828 — Cox Communications, 502 N. Boulder Ave., addition, $1,200,000.
20-051677 — Zeigler Park Water Playground, 3903 W. Fourth St., accessory structure $470,986.
19-041571 —Navy Blue Narwhal, LLC., 1320 W. 41st St., new, $424,288.
19-041572 — Navy Blue Narwhal, LLC., 1320 W. 41st St., new $424,288.
19-041573 — Navy Blue Narwhal, LLC., 1320 W. 41st St., new $424,288.
19-041574 — Navy Blue Narwhal, LLC., 1320 W. 41st St., new, $424,288.
20-057348 — OSU Medical Center, 744 W. Ninth St., alteration, $8,360,000.
20-059012 — Shelter Mutual Insurance, 8308 E. 91st St., alteration, $200,000.
20-059708 — Oklahoma Secured Title, 8215 S. Mingo Road, alteration, $400,000.
20-054565 — Pancho Anaya Bakery, 212 S. Garnett Road, addition, $1,000,000.
Business bankruptcies
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed May 15
20-10823-M — Mohammed Abdul Mannan, 5572 E. 77th St., assets: $488,085.07, liabilities: $4,702,443.61, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.
Filed May 17
20-10840-R — James Lee Monroe, 1435 Lakeside Drive North, Adair, assets: $15,850, liabilities: $156,949.20, attorney: Mark R. Robinson, chapter 7.
Filed May 21
20-10864-M Jose Eulys JE Graves, 49079 W. 201st St. South, Depew, assets: $237,260, liabilities: $332,391.12, attorney: Wesley R. Thompson, chapter 7.
Filed May 26
20-10884-M — Robert Charles Duke, 25866 S. Clayton Ave., Claremore, assets: $301,760, liabilities: $187,356.34, attorney: Karen Carden Walsh, chapter 7.