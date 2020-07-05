Building permits
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-053182 — DATM Grow Facility, 4133 S. 72nd East Ave., alteration, $50,000.
20-056631 — Minas Boutique, Ink, 5840 S. 107th East Ave., addition $729,912.93.
20-052698 — Frisco Yards, 739 N. Peoria Ave., addition, $1,341,372.14.
20-058680 — Tommy’s Express Car Wash, 2181 S. Sheridan Road, new $1,000,000.
20-060513 — U-Haul Co. of Tulsa, 3500 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $80,000.
19-050193 — Project Oasis, 1725 N. Peoria Ave., new, $2,065,372.20.
20-054744 — YMCA Of Greater Tulsa, 5400 S. Olympia Ave., new $5,147,947.
20-058583 — Southside Dermatology, 720 W. 71st St., new, $1,690,551.80.
20-061512 — Starbucks Coffee, 1832 S. Utica Square, alteration, $299,941.52.
Business bankruptcies
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed.