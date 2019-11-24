BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-046152 — Pioneer Plaza, 901 N. Elgin Ave., alteration-priority, $150,000.
19-041813 — Davis Tower, 1924 S. Utica Ave., alteration, $450,000.
19-038668 — itr-vu, 110 N. Elgin Ave., alteration $250,000.
19-038663 — itr-gogo, 110 N. Elgin Ave., alteration, $75,000.
19-040424 — Tulsa International Airport, 7777 E. Apache St., alteration $6,800,000.
19-040679 — French Hen, 319 E. Archer St., alteration, $250,000.
19-042733 — Anchor Stone, 11302 S. Delaware Ave., accessory structure, $183,552.
19-043451 — Brook Restaurant and Bar, 201 E. Second St., alteration, $600,000.
19-044652 — Shop C, Suite B — future HR Block location, 7140 S. Memorial Dr., alteration, $150,000.
19-43576 — Imax Worldwide Home, 12424 E. 55th St., alteration, $385,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Nov. 15
19-012361-M — Michael Douglas Gorman, 4804 E. 84th St., assets: $269,224, liabilities: $1,072,043.55, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.
Filed Nov. 17
19-12379-M — David Weston Cravens, 4860 E. 181st St. South, Bixby, assets: $504,630.75, liabilities: $468,846, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.