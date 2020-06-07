BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-058083 — Tesla Center, 6010 S. 129th East Ave., alteration $645,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed May 26
20-10889-R — John Edward Leak, 1216 E. Kenosha Street, Broken Arrow, assets: $241,337, liabilities: $467,678.57, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.