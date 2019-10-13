BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-039363 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $8,000,000.
19-041078 — Scooter’s Coffee, 6079 S. Memorial Drive, new, $350,000.
19-026746 — ATC Properties, LLC, 420 S. Utica Ave., alteration, $131,000.
19-041677 — Darby Equipment, 2940 N. Toledo Ave., accessory structure, $105,555.
19-023794 — Oil Capitol Lofts, 507 S. Main St., alteration, $1,500,000.
19-031476 — O’Reilly Auto Parts Store, 1905 S. Sheridan Road, new, $815,215.50.
19-043812 — Celebrity Restaurant, 3109 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $150,000.
19-036271 — Aeroflex, 1630 N. Mingo Road, shell building, $2,742,000.
18-005841— Big Baby Donuts, 3739 E. 11th St., alteration, $225,000.
19-038483 — Burger King, 7939 E. 41st St., alteration, $200,000.
19-036628 — Leadership Park, 4809 E. 89th St., alteration, $875,000.
19-033766 — Metal Panels, Inc., 131 S. 147th East Ave., new, $2,296,020.48.
19-043676 — 110 W. Seventh St., 110 W. Seventh St., alteration-priority, $50,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Oct. 5
19-12073-M — Jerrod Daniel Wood, 52955 W. 71st St. S., Oilton, assets: $589,959.89, liabilities: $1,057,019.48, attorney: Ron D. Brown, Chapter 7.