BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
20-054754 — Taboulis Greek Grill, 6837 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $50,000.
19-034289 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $447,958.64.
19-034288 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $447,958.64.
19-034287 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., 900 new multi-family, $447,958.64.
19-034293 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st. St., new multi-family, $447,958.64.
19-034291 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $447,958.64.
19-034283 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $3,030,861.12.
19-034292 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family $447,958.64.
19-034284 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $3,030,861.12.
19-034285 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $447,958.64.
19-034286 — Crown Village, 13818 E. 51st St., new multi-family, $447,958.64.
19-047938 — Certified Source, 6958 S. Utica Ave., addition, $461,347.76.
19-050860 — Asbury United Methodist Church, 6767 S. Mingo Road, addition $5,519,256.80.
19-047104 — K.I.N.D OK, 1315 N. Utica Ave., alteration, $50,000.
19-050978 — Inheritance Juicery, 108 S. Detroit Ave., alteration, $500,000.
19-037251 — Consumer Affairs Midland Building, 624 E. Fourth St., alteration, $250,000.
20-052542 — Big Biscuit, 8930 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $400,000.
20-054452 — AT&T, 3802 S. 79th Ave., alteration-priority, $275,580.
19-050342 — Dove Schools, 4848 S. 129th East Ave., alteration, $55,000.
20-053110 — Union Public Schools new west stadium, 6636 S. Mingo Road, new $16,388,334.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed March 18
20-10467-R — Kikelomo Abidemi Aboaba, 4632 S. 178th East Ave., assets: $316,948.11, liabilities: $112,992, attorney: Brian W. Huckabee, chapter 7.