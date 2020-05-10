BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.)
20-058385 — Asbury United Methodist Church, 6767 S. Mingo Road, accessory structure, $1,442,585.
20-059139 — Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $50,000.
20-059224 — Gates Building, 323 E. Reconciliation Way, alteration, $225,000.
20-051991 — Living Kitchen Farm and Dairy, 1740 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $150,000.
20-055714 — Remax Results, 8215 S. Mingo Road, alteration, $300,000.
19-050950 — McNellie’s, 401 E. First St., addition, $200,000.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Weekly update includes filings classified as “business” in the numerical list of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District in Tulsa, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed April 30
20-10735-R — Karen Lorene Kochell, 3616 E. 56th St., assets: $438,051.68, liabilities: $1,462,577.76, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.
20-10743-M — Phillip Wayne Carver Sr., 1845 N. Knoxville Ave., assets: $102,159.07, liabilities: $182,741.87, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter 7.
20-10747-M — Jeffrey Neil Brinkley, 1915 W. Taft Ave., Sapulpa, assets: $27,972, liabilities: $343,898.94, attorney: Ron D. Brown, chapter.