BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-034801 — Ernest Childers Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, 8921 S. Mingo Road, new, $30,012,015.
19-037306 — Tulsa Hills Building B, 7392 S. Olympia Ave., alteration, $250,000.
19-033006 — Smellaz, LLC, 2724 N. Sheridan Road, alteration, $500,000.
19-028630 — Robert W. Davis Tower, 1924 S. Utica Ave., alteration, $200,000.
19-032555 — Rose Rock Creamery, 3409 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $100,000.
19-038753— AT&T Telephone Equipment Building, 4021 N. Mingo Road, addition, $74,233.
19-036293 — PAM Rehabilitation Hospital, 10020 E. 91st St., addition, $1,812,057.
19-032602 — The Joint Chiropractic, 10824 E. 71st St., alteration, $54,000.
18-014915 — Polo Grill, 2038 S. Utica Square, alteration, $125,000.
19-035114 — Kendra Scott, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $310,000.
19-030590 — Woodland Acres Baptist Church, 5511 S. Harvard Ave., addition, $856,372.
19-039018 — Cherry Street Demising Wall, 1520 E. 15th St., alteration, $120,000.
19-034713 — Amelia’s Brasserie and Market, 114 N. Boston Ave., alteration, $150,000.
19-031572 — Tulsa Community College, 909 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $1,250,000.
19-029738 — 2047 W. Edison St., LLC, 2047 W. Edison St., new, $1,087,375.
19-021909 — J&P Professional Services, 8705 E. 21st St., new, $396,866.
CERTIFICATES OF PARTNERSHIP
(From Tulsa County Clerk’s Office filings)
Filed Aug. 19
19-076382 — Michael L. Miller Jr., Mike Miller Consulting, 9045 E. 140th St., Bixby, consulting.
Filed Aug. 29
19-077229 — Darielle Suzann Mills, Elysian Creations, 15701 W. 61st St., Sand Springs, marketing and brand strategist.
19-077289 — Daniel Elias, DA Bakery, 2601 S. Memorial Drive, medical marijuana processor/bakery.
19-077423 — Sonia M. Anguiano Orta, Meticulous Maids, 10102 E. Sixth St., cleaning business.
Filed Aug. 30
19-077949 — Dry Seal Restoration, Inc., GGC Storm Restoration, P.O. Box 423, Salina, restoration.
19-078025 — Braxton Shutt, Braxton Shutt World Missions, 8625 E. 95th Place, religious service.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None Filed