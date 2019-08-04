BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
18-011715 — Shadow Mountain Mini Storage, 6220 S. 76th East Ave., new, $578,463.00.
19-034888 — SEC Cooling Tower Replacement, 10300 E. 81st St., accessory structure, $178,810.17.
19-034966 — Cadent Park — Newmark Knight Frank, 4521 E. 91st St., alteration, $170,000.00.
19-034666 — Metro Mechanical Supply, 9900 E. 47th Place, alteration, $120,000.00.
18-011719 — Shadow Mountain Mini Storage, 6220 S. 76th East Ave., new, $651,602.00.
19-033979 — Southern Hills Tower, 2431 E. 61st St., alteration, $250,000.00.
19-037465 — Epic Charter School, 4115 S. 100th East Ave., alteration, $175,000.00.
19-036640 — Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $50,000.00.
19-026184 — Harsco Air-X Changers, 5615 S. 129th East Ave., alteration, $100,000.00.
18-011716 — Shadow Mountain Mini Storage, 6220 S. 76th East Ave., new, $771,284.00.
19-036090 — 5.11 Tactical, 9608 E. 71st St., alteration-priority, $165,000.00.
18-011714 — Shadow Mountain Mini Storage, 6220 S. 76th East Ave., new, $686,000.00.
19-035531 — JC Ice, 1127 E. 36th St., new, $50,000.00.
19-025591 — TES Productions Inc., 7707 E. 38th St., new, $2,488,640.00.
18-011713 — Shadow Mountain Mini Storage, 6220 S. 76th East Ave., new, $686,000.00.
19-034031 — Aspen Dental, 1005 W. 71st St., alteration, $120,000.00.
19-037244 — Victory Bible College & Youth Building, 7700 S. Lewis Ave., foundation only, $4,968,752.49.
19-036532 — OBGYN Office, 5010 E. 68th St., alteration-priority, $150,000.00.
18-011718 — Shadow Mountain Mini Storage, 6220 S. 76th East Ave., new, $482,052.50.
18-011717 — Shadow Mountain Mini Storage, 6220 S. 76th East Ave., new, $385,642.00.
CERTIFICATES OF PARTNERSHIP
(From Tulsa County Clerk’s Office filings)
Filed July 23
19-064493 — Raam Abbou, Attic Bright, 9831 S. Oswego Ave., insulation.
19-064512 — Jason Lautenschleger, JL Construction, 10544 E. Sixth St., construction services.
19-064537 — Yenedy Seijo, MB Home Solutions, 1829 Sir Tyler Dr. No. 429, Wilmington, N.C., general contractor.
Filed July 25
19-065582 — Daniel J. Russell, Dan’s Window Cleaning, 3923 E. 32nd Place, window cleaning.
Filed July 29
19-066680 — MarQuitta Baker, A.L.C. Lawn Care, 1114 E. 64th St., Ste. A, lawn care.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
None filed