BUILDING PERMITS
(Listed by owner, tenant or building. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Information from initial applications is subject to change. Dollar amount for alterations is valuation provided by applicant.)
19-021936 — James E. McNellie’s, 409 E. First St., addition, $197,163.
19-038353 — Summit ESP, 3701 S. Maybelle Ave., alteration, $200,000.
19-036280 — Burger King, 10728 E. 81st St., alteration, $300,000.
19-036553 — McClure Park Community Center, 7440 E. Seventh St., alteration, $225,000.
19-041667 — Epic School, 4115 S. 100th East Ave., alteration, $75,000.
19-036135 — BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave., addition, $1,151,734.
19-037210 — Phenix Salon, 5517 E. 41st St., alteration, $600,000.
19-037674 — Moore Funeral Home, 9350 E. 51st St., addition, $300,000.
CERTIFICATES OF PARTNERSHIP
(From Tulsa County Clerk’s Office filings)
Filed Sept. 3
19-078187 — Lucas Adam Heffner, A-1 Roofing & Construction, 26648 E. 79th Place, Broken Arrow, roofing & construction.
19-078490 — Lindell Pointer/Just Rite Cleaning LLC, Just Rite Lawn Care, 7107 S. Yale Ave., #149, lawn care.
BUSINESS BANKRUPTCIES
(Filings classified as “business” in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and which also list “business” as nature of debt on bankruptcy document.)
Filed Sept. 6
19-11865-R — Elisa Kaye Sanders, 4040 E. 77th St., assets: $55,628.23, liabilities: $497,609.97, attorney: Karen Carden Walsh, Chapter 7.